Saturday, October 06, 2018
Anirban Lahiri misses short putts, misses cut

Anirban Lahiri had four birdies against one bogey and one double, but he needed something much lower than 71 to ensure weekend action, as the cut went at 3-under.

By: PTI | Napa | Published: October 6, 2018 12:11:00 pm

Anirban Lahiri missed at least three putts at seven feet or less and that hurt him a lot. (Source: AP)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri could not improve on his score significantly as he added a 1-under 71 to his first round 73 and missed the cut at the PGA TOUR’s season-opening Safeway Open. Lahiri had four birdies against one bogey and one double, but he needed something much lower than 71 to ensure weekend action, as the cut went at 3-under.

Lahiri missed at least three putts at seven feet or less and that hurt him a lot. Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others. Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. Snedeker had a 12-under 132 total.

In August this year, Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship opening with a 59 while taking his ninth PGA TOUR title.
Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore (67) at 10 under and they were Tied-2nd. The 48-year-old Mickelson bogeyed three of his first eight holes but rallied with four birdies on his second nine.

First-round leader Sepp Straka followed his opening 63 with a 72 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9-under with Kevin Tway (67) and Sungjae Im (69). The Safeway Open winner for last two years Brendan Steele is T-24 after 67-71.

