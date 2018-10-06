Anirban Lahiri misses short putts, misses cut

Anirban Lahiri missed at least three putts at seven feet or less and that hurt him a lot. (Source: AP)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri could not improve on his score significantly as he added a 1-under 71 to his first round 73 and missed the cut at the PGA TOUR’s season-opening Safeway Open. Lahiri had four birdies against one bogey and one double, but he needed something much lower than 71 to ensure weekend action, as the cut went at 3-under.

Lahiri missed at least three putts at seven feet or less and that hurt him a lot. Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others. Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. Snedeker had a 12-under 132 total.

In August this year, Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship opening with a 59 while taking his ninth PGA TOUR title.

Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore (67) at 10 under and they were Tied-2nd. The 48-year-old Mickelson bogeyed three of his first eight holes but rallied with four birdies on his second nine.

First-round leader Sepp Straka followed his opening 63 with a 72 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9-under with Kevin Tway (67) and Sungjae Im (69). The Safeway Open winner for last two years Brendan Steele is T-24 after 67-71.

