Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Anirban Lahiri joins LIV Golf

Lahiri who currently ranks 92nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be the first contracted Indian player for LIV.

Lahiri is yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Top ranked Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri joined the LIV golf series, their Twitter handle revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, world number two Cameron Smith, who won his first major at last month’s British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said on Tuesday.

Smith, who this year won two of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule having triumphed at the British Open and the Players Championship, represents the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date.

The 29-year-old Australian, who has been linked to LIV Golf for weeks and refused to deny the reports, will make his debut on the controversial series at the Sept. 2-4 event being held at The International Golf Club outside Boston.

LIV Golf, whose eight events this year have a total payout of $255 million, also said Australian Marc Leishman, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Lahiri and Americans Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale agreed to join the series.

Leishman is a veteran player who has earned six PGA Tour wins during his career, while 23-year-old Niemann collected his second victory on the U.S.-based circuit in February. Lahiri, Varner and Tringale have not won on the PGA Tour.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:43:56 pm
Power-hitters KP, Hemalatha can fill “gaps team was lacking” in slog overs: Harmanpreet

