Amandeep Drall takes two-shot lead in fifth leg of WPGT

Amandeep Drall took a two-shot lead in the first round of the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida on Wednesday. With six birdies against three bogeys, she carded three under 69. Pranavi Urs (71) and Vani Kapoor (72) are second and third respectively.

Leader Amandeep was two shots clear of Pranavi Urs, who had an eagle and four birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey. Despite getting off to a slow start, Pranavi managed to hole her second shot for an eagle on first and then added three more birdies on third, fifth and sixth to go to five-under.

However, after that she bogeyed seventh, double-bogeyed the 10th and bogeyed 13th and 15th with just one birdie in between on the par-3 12th and eventually finished with 71.

Meanwhile, Amandeep began with a birdie but gave the gains away on the next, only to birdie the third and once again get into red numbers. A birdie on the sixth, followed by a bogey on seventh and another birdie on ninth meant she was two-under at the turn. On the back nine, she birdied 11th and 14th but dropped a shot on 16th to finish with a solid 69.

Vani Kapoor in the third group of the day took the early clubhouse lead with an even-par 72, which was overtaken by Pranavi and then Amandeep, who was playing in the last group.

Vani displayed a lot of confidence with a steady round of even-par 72, with two birdies and two bogeys. Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Hunar Mittal were tied for fourth place with one-over 73 each.

Gursimar Badwal and Neha Tripathi with rounds of 74 each were Tied-seventh while Ishvari Prasanna and Saaniya Sharma were Tied-ninth with 75 each.

Tee times for Round 2 of Leg 5 of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida:

8:40 AM : Tanirika Singh 86;Ayesha Kapur 82;

8:50 AM : Ananya Datar 81; Smriti Mehra 81; Jyotsana Singh 81;

9:00 AM: Rhea Jha 80; Trimann Saluja 80; Anousha Tripathi 79;

9:10 AM: Lakhmehar Pardesi 79; Mehar Atwal 79; Gurjot Badwal 79;

9:20 AM: Sonam Chugh 78; Anisha Agarwalla 78; Siddhi Kapoor 77;

9:30 AM: Oviya Reddi 76; Asmitha Sathish (A) 76; Saaniya Sharma 75;

9:40 AM: Ishvari Prasanna 75; Neha Tripathi 74; Gursimar Badwal 74;

9:50 AM: Ridhima Dilawari 73; Hunar Mittal (A) 73; Gaurika Bishnoi 73;

10:00 AM: Vani Kapoor 72; Pranavi Urs 71; Amandeep Drall 69

