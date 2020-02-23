After maiden win of the year, Amandeep Drall eyes more WPGT titles

Golfer Amandeep Drall. (Express photo) Golfer Amandeep Drall. (Express photo)

Prior to the fourth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at Bengaluru on Friday, 27-year-old Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall lost her lead on the final day of the third leg of the WPGT held in Chennai earlier this month. At Bengaluru, Drall led from the opening day to the concluding day of the tournament to claim her 13th title on the WPGT and the win also propelled her to the top of the order of merit of the WPGT. Drall scored a three-shot win over Vani Kapoor to pocket her first title of the year and the Panchkula golfer rates the title win as a good start to the season.

“I had some good starts this season but could not convert them to title wins. Somehow, I would make some errors on the final day of the tournament and I made sure that it did not happen in Bengaluru. The course at Bengaluru Golf Club is a bit narrow as compared to other courses and hitting the ball in the fairways was the key. The greens were playing slow but the ball was rolling well and my putting helped me to win the title in Bengaluru. The win has come after a wait of more than seven months and it’s good to win a tournament in the first half of the season,’ shared Drall.

Drall, who had last won a title on the WPGT in the form of the tenth leg at Bengaluru Golf Club last July, had finished on the third spot in the 2019 order of merit with total earnings of more than Rs 10 lakh. Last year’s win was Drall’s 12th win on the WPGT and the Panchkula player had earlier won four titles in 2016 and three titles in 2018 on the WPGT. Since she turned professional in 2015, the Panchkula golfer has always finished in the top-3 in the order of merit and the 27 year-old will now be playing in the Noida and Gurgaon next month. Drall also worked on her putting apart from fine tuning the other aspects of the game and believes that it has helped her.

“While I won only one title last year, I had lot of top-3 and top-5 finishes which helped my confidence. My putting and driving was not consistent in tournaments which would mean that I would be in the lead sometimes. So I spent time on my putting and driving prior to this season. I will be playing at Jaypee Greens at Noida and Classic Golf Club at Gurgaon next month and I am eager to maintain my top spot in order of merit rankings,” said Drall.

Earlier this year, Drall also played in the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School finals in Spain and finished 70th to earn a conditional card for the Ladies European Tour. Drall is currently ranked 980th in world rankings and seventh among Indian women golfers on the world rankings with Aditi Ashok being the top ranked Indian with 148th spot in world rankings. With the conditional card for Ladies European Tour, Drall can play in some tournaments this season and believes that she can be among top two Indian women golfers in the world to book a spot in 2020 Olympics. “Playing in Spain also made me learn a lot of things. The weather was cold in Europe and the greens were bit tricky and large. So I had to adjust my game. Even though I will be playing in some of Ladies European Tour events depending on the availability of spots, I will aim for giving my best. A win or top-10 finish can help me improve my world rankings and each of us has a chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics,” said Drall.

