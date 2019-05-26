After detention by police, golfer Rashid Khan says will quit sport if issue not resolved soon

Indian golfer Rashid Khan on Saturday was detained by the Delhi Police after he was denied entry to the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) when he arrived at the venue to practice. As per a report in Times Of India, the golfer, who was accompanied with eight others, was forcibly taken to the Tughlaq Road police station and questioned for several hours.

Rashid also stated that he was the one who called the police after he was denied permission to enter the premises for practice purpose. However, after the intervention by the police, the golfer was asked to sit in the PCR van and was subsequently taken to the police station.

The detention comes after a long-running feud between the golfers and the DGC’s over the club’s refusal to allow these players to practice at the 18-hole course. The report further mentioned that the silver medalist at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games arrived at the venue around 2.30 in the afternoon but was stopped by the security staffs from entering the club.

The staff stated that the golfers were barred from using the club facilities for being ‘non-members.’ Earlier in January, a notice in this regard was released by DGC secretary Rajiv Hora prohibiting Rashid, Arun Baisoya, Rohit Sharma, Rajat Baisoya, Sunny Nagar, Nikhil Sharma, Bharat Sharma, and Chetan Baisoya from entering the premises.

In January, Rashid had accused the DGC of discrimination stating that he was only allowed to practice from 4.45 pm during the winters and 5 pm during the summers. As per the golfer, a good practice session at 18-hole course requires at least a minimum of five hours of practice.

As per the latest development, Rashid also threatened to quit the sport if he is not allowed to practice at the venue. “I will quit if this issue is not sorted out. They are ready to use it for entertainment purpose but not for sports. From IAS officers to other bureaucrats, they allow everyone to use the course but golfers like us,” said the two-time Asian champion.

“I was also carrying a Supreme Court ruling that states that we are allowed to practice there but still we were not allowed, so it’s flouting of the top court ruling, he added.

To point out the injustice against him, Rashid on Saturday tweeted, “Arrested for calling the police to help us but we only got arrested at 3pm 25/05/2019 this what happens when you try to take help from our law it goes against you only # Olympic will be dream for me now.”

Arrested for calling the police to help us but we only got arrested at 3pm 25/05/2019 this what happens when you try to take help from our law it goes againts you only # Olympic will be dream for me now @narendramodi @Ra_THORe @GautamGambhir @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/lN8oKtaNcc — Rashid khan (@rashidkhan61ind) May 25, 2019

India’s professional golfer Shubhankar Sharma also raised his concern over the ongoing fiasco between the DGC and the golfers and stated that ‘it is hurting Indian golf worldwide.’