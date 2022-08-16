scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Aditi finishes 31st, Maja Stark wins by five shots in Northern Ireland

She was the only Indian of the three who started to make the 54-hole cut at the tournament that was played simultaneously with the men and over two courses in Northern Ireland.

PTI
August 16, 2022 12:19:20 am
Aditi Ashok finished in a tie for 31st after carding a second successive two-under 71. (File)

India’s Aditi Ashok finished in a tie for 31st after carding a second successive two-under 71 over the weekend at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Tvesa Malik had missed the first cut applied after 36 holes, while Diksha Dagar missed out the 54-hole cut. Maja Stark fired an exceptional course record of 10-under 63 on the final day to win by five strokes.

The 22-year-old began the day two shots behind overnight leader Amanda Doherty but got off to a sensational start with birdies on the first, third, fifth and sixth.

Stark rolled in two more back-to-back birdies on eight and nine to make the turn in 31 (-6), but the Swedish star didn’t stop there.

From holes 12 through to 14, she rolled in three birdies consecutively before making another on the 17th and despite finding the water on the last, Stark made the up-and-down for par to win with a total of 20-under-par.

After winning the tri-sanctioned event, Stark officially accepted LPGA Tour Membership and will become a rookie for the rest of 2022.

Having got in through the winner’s category she will not need to qualify for LPGA.

American Allisen Corpuz finished in second place on 15-under-par after producing a round of 68 (-5) on the final day at Galgorm.

England’s Georgia Hall carded a final round of three-under 70 to finish in third place on 14-under-par, while Sweden’s Linn Grant, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Chinese Taipei’s Peiyun Chien were T4 on 13-under.

In the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, Stark’s win means she had extended her advantage at the top of the standings and now has 3,037.64 points from 14 events.

Her compatriot Grant is still second with 2,447.66 points to her name with fellow Swede Johanna Gustavsson in third place (1,768.63).

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:19:20 am

