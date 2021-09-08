Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik lead one of largest squads on LET outside India

Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik will lead one of the country’s largest contingents in a Ladies European Tour event outside India as they tee up at this week’s VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. Even as Aditi wraps up her European starts before moving to LPGA next week, Tvesa will be seeking to get back to form that brought her four top-10 finishes, including a career-best second place, between May and July.

The other Indians in the field are Amandeep Drall, who was tied-fourth on the LET Access series last week, Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari. The last two will be making their first starts on the LET in almost two years. Aditi, fourth in Tokyo Olympics, leads a host of Olympians in the field this week. In recent weeks, Aditi has been consistent with T-10 at Skafto Open and T-12 at Creekhouse Ladies Open.

It will be the second time that the event has been staged at this venue, Golfpark Holzhausern, with Amy Boulden taking the title last year as the Tour returned to the country after eight years away. There are a number of players who have the experience and know-how to emerge victorious this week in Switzerland, with 10 players in the field having lifted an LET trophy in the past few seasons.

Besides Boulden, who will be looking to defend her title this time around, there is also Big Green Egg Open champion Steph Kyriacou and Tipsport Czech Ladies Open winner Atthaya Thitikul. Aramco Team Series London victor Marianne Skarpnord will also be on course this week, as well as Jabra Ladies Open superstar Pia Babnik, who is playing her first tournament on tour since the AIG Women’s Open.

Christine Wolf and Becky Morgan will be looking to repeat victories in Hero Indian Open in 2019 and 2018 respectively, while successful Swedes Jenny Haglund and Caroline Hedwall will also be in contention.