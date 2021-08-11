Aditi Ashok to tee up at Scottish Open after impressive Olympic show

Fresh from her incredible fourth place finishing show at the Olympics, Indian golf star Aditi Ashok will tee up at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open along with compatriot Tvesa Malik.

Aditi will have only the second start in Europe, the first being the Amundi Evian Championships last month. After that she had a brilliant Olympics with four rounds in the 60s and missed a medal by a whisker as she finished fourth.

Aditi also jumped several rungs from World No. 200th to 154th with that amazing show.

Tvesa Malik, who was disappointed at missing the Olympics, will get a chance to exchange notes with Aditi.

Tvesa, who has had three Top-10 finishes including a runner-up at the Gant Ladies Open, took her team at Aramco Series London into Top-10 also. She has also had Top-10s at ladies Italian Open and Jabra Ladies.

After missing a rare cut at the ISPA Handa Invitational, the Hero sponsored Tvesa is raring to get going in the Scottish Open.

Aditi has been drawn with Brittany Altomare of the US and Pia Babnik of Slovenia at 9.20 am local time, while Tvesa plays with Linda Wessberg of Sweden and Dana Finkelstein in the afternoon.

The field includes stars from all around the world. Defending champion Stacy Lewis returns to the tournament following her victory at the Renaissance Club last year.

There are 16 Major winners entered in the field, including England’s Georgia Hall and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

A strong Scottish contingent will also be ready to shine at home with Gemma Dryburgh, Alison Muirhead and Carly Booth among them.

For many of the LPGA stars, this will be a chance to qualify for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which is less than a month from now, at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The tournament, co-sanctioned with the LPGA, will be played at the Dumbarnie Links.