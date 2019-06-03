Aditi Ashok slips at US Women’s Open

Aditi Ashok failed to find a single birdie on way to a four-over 75 and slipped to T-53rd after the third round of the US Women’s Open on Sunday.

She now has rounds of 72, 71 and 75 to be five-over for the tournament. She dropped shots on third, eighth, 10th and 16th.

Meanwhile, Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France who played college golf for Duke University together, are tied for the lead after three rounds.

Liu rallied from four shots behind when the round began with a 66 to get to seven-under. Her good friend and 2014 colleague on the NCAA championship team, Boutier shot 69.

The two have also spent time together at the Symetra Tour and LPGA events. They also played in the final pairing at the HSBC Women’s World Championships earlier this year.

Liu, in her first US Women’s Open, and Boutier were a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan’s Mamiko Higa, the surprise leader the first two rounds.

Boutier won the Vic Open in February in Australia for her first LPGA Tour title. Higa shot even par to lose the lead.