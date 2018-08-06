Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Aditi Ashok records her best finish at British Open

Aditi Ashok recorded her best-ever finish in a Major as she ended her campaign at Tied-22nd in the Ricoh Women's British Open.

By: PTI | Lytham St Annes (england) | Published: August 6, 2018 4:22:30 pm
Aditi Ashok, Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open, Lydia Ko, Caroline Hedwall Aditi Ashok previous best finish at a major was T-29. (Source: File)
A flawless four-under 68 helped Aditi Ashok record her best-ever finish in a Major as she ended her campaign at Tied-22nd in the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The 20-year-old Indian finally found some rhythm in her game this week as she produced a bogey-free round that included a hat-trick of birdies from sixth to eighth and a fourth one on 16th. Her earlier rounds were 72, 72 and 73 and she totalled three-under 285.

Aditi’s previous best at a Major was T-29 at the 2017 Women’s PGA Championships.

The Bangalore girl has made cuts in ANA Inspiration with a best of T-42, while missing the weekend action at the US Women’s Open and Evian Championships.

England’s Georgia Hall with her father Wayne on the bag made history on Sunday. Hall carded a final round five-under 67 to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

With her win, she becomes the fourth Englishwoman to win the Championship and first since Karen Stupples in 2004.

The 2018 LPGA Tour rookie finished the week at 17-under par, two-strokes ahead of 36 and 54-hole leader Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand.

So Yeon Ryu finished solo third at 13-under par with a final round 2-under 70.

Hall’s victory comes one year after she finished T3 at the 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

Hall made two bogeys the entire week and didn’t drop a single shot yesterday as she kept pace with Phatlum, who recorded a two-under 70. The runner-up finish is a career best for the Thai.

