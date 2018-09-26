Aditi Ashok pulls out of women’s Indian Open

Aditi Ashok pulled out of the Hero women’s Indian Open golf tournament scheduled to be held from October 18 to 21 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. (File Photo) Aditi Ashok pulled out of the Hero women’s Indian Open golf tournament scheduled to be held from October 18 to 21 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. (File Photo)

Former champion Aditi Ashok Wednesday pulled out of the USD 500,000 Hero women’s Indian Open golf tournament scheduled to be held from October 18 to 21 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The fast-rising 20-year-old from Bengaluru has decided to play at the Buick LPGA, a co-sanctioned event by the China Golf Association, the LPGA and the CLPGA, which will be held on the same dates in Shanghai, China.

“It is with disappointment that I have decided to not play the Hero Women’s Indian Open this year,” Aditi wrote on her official twitter page. “This would have been my 8th Indian Open in a row but right now playing the BUICKK LPGA during the same week is important to me. As a past champion, it wasn’t easy to make this decision but I look forward to playing many more Indian Opens in the coming years.”

The 12th edition of the Women’s Indian Open is set be the richest with the winner claiming prize money of USD 75,000 and Aditi hoped it will be another successful edition this year.

“Clearly, the increase in prize money and the live TV reflects how much the tournament has evolved over the years and I hope it continues to grow from strength to strength. Best wishes to Hero Women’s Indian Open, Ladies European Tour, Women’s Golf Association of India, DLF Golf and Country Club for another successful edition,” she wrote.

Aditi had won the Hero Women’s Indian Open and Qatar Ladies Open in 2016, besides clinching the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open last year. She also represented India at the Rio Olympics.

