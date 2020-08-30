Golf: Aditi Ashok makes cut easily on LPGA; Tvesa, Diksha advance in Czech Ladies Open

Aditi was two-under through six holes in the second round when play stopped due to inclement weather but she maintained her calm on resumption. (File)

India’s Aditi Ashok brought home a card of three-under 68 to make the cut at the weather-hit Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Playing her first LPGA event in the United States in 2020, Aditi was two-under through six holes in the second round when play stopped due to inclement weather but she maintained her calm on resumption.

She birdied fourth and fifth and then 14th and 16th and was cruising at four-under through 16 holes.

However, she dropped a lone bogey of the day on 17th and then parred the 18th to take her total to five-under 137. She is now Tied-28th ahead of the final round late on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Swede Anna Nordqvist shot a nine-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Sei Young Kim into the final round.

Tied for the first-round lead after a 64, Nordqvist hit all 18 greens in regulation at Pinnacle Country Club in her second straight bogey-free round.

Aditi is coming off two weeks of Links golf in Scotland but her LPGA events were at the start of the year in Australia and she missed both cuts. A solid start this week will go a long way in getting the lanky youngster’s confidence back.

Anna, 33, birdied five of the first six holes and seven of the first 11 in the round interrupted by an afternoon thunderstorm. She added two more on the par-3 15th and par-5 18th to get to 16-under 126.

Kim followed an opening 65 with a 64. She eagled the 18th and closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth to get to 13-under. The South Korean player skipped the Women’s British Open last week.

Nelly Korda (63), Jenny Shin (63) and Austin Ernst (65) were 12 under. Angela Stanford (66) was 10-under.

Stacey Lewis (66-68), who won the Ladies Scottish Open two weeks ago for her 13th LPGA Tour title, is T-11th at eight-under.

Tvesa, Diksha make cut at Czech Ladies Open

Indian duo of Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar carded 72 and 73 respectively in the second round to comfortably make the cut at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Tvesa (70-72) was two-under 142 and Tied-35tth, while Diksha (70-73) was one-under 143 and Tied-44th at the Beroun Golf Club.

The final round cut fell at two-over-par with 69 players teeing it up for Sunday’s showdown.

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, whose sole win on the Ladies European Tour, came in India at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2015, shot a second round of seven-under 65 to take a six-shot lead at 16-under-par heading into the final round.

On a scoring golf course, which has five Par-5s, the Indians had mixed luck in terms of scoring.

Tvesa, who is playing her first full season on the Ladies European Tour, had two birdies and both came on Par-3s, at the sixth and 17th, while she dropped a shot on Par-3 fourth and the Par-5 seventh, where she had an eagle a day earlier.

Diksha, who had one hole to play when play was suspended due to lightning threat on the opening day, completed the opening round on Friday with a card of two-under 70.

In the second round, she was even par for the front nine and birdied 10th to go one-under. She had back-to-back bogeys on 11th and 12th and slipped to one-over and parred the remaining six holes for 73.

With only a round to go, Pedersen shot the lowest round of the day, for the second day running as she stretched her overnight lead from two shots to six from Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen (66-68).

In overcast conditions with the odd splattering of rain, the 24-year-old Dane made eight birdies and a solitary bogey.

A further shot back in third is Italy’s Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso, adding a 69 to her opening round of 66.

LET Rookie Pia Babnik is nine shots back in T6 but has not given up on the chance to win an eighth straight trophy tomorrow, having captured her last seven events in Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

