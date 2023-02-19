scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Aditi Ashok finishes one shot behind world No. 1 Lydia Ko

Aditi, starting the final round two shots behind the leader, shot 4-under 68 and finished 20-under at the USD 5 million tournament. Lydia (68) saved a crucial par on the 72nd to win by one.

The second place meant Aditi now has a win in Kenya, third place in Morocco and second place in Saudi International, to gallop way ahead on the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

India’s Aditi Ashok continued her amazing run but fell one shot shy of winning for the second time in three weeks, finishing behind world number one Lydia Ko in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Aditi, starting the final round two shots behind the leader, shot 4-under 68 and finished 20-under at the USD 5 million tournament. Lydia (68) saved a crucial par on the 72nd to win by one.

The second place meant Aditi now has a win in Kenya, third place in Morocco and second place in Saudi International, to gallop way ahead on the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Talking of her excellent start to the season, Aditi said, “Yeah, it’s been a great (start). I think 20-under on this golf course with the wind that we had on some of those days, I think it’s a pretty good score.” She admitted she knew she needed a few birdies over the last few holes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

“Yeah, I knew I needed to make a few birdies. I knew where I stood after 9 when I saw the leader boards. I didn’t do much until 14.

“Yesterday I birdied three of the last four, so I tried to think that it’s possible today, too, and I ended up birdieing two of the last four, which was good.” Aditi, looking for a fast start just did not get it as she had five pars and a bogey in the first six holes. She then found three birdies in a row from seventh to ninth to turn in 2-under.

On the back nine, Lydia birdied three times without dropping a shot, while Aditi birdied 15 and 16 and missed a couple of others. With a par on Par-5 18th, she set the clubhouse target at 20-under.

Advertisement

The last group had Lydia at 21-under with birdies on 10th, 13th and 17th. Lilian Vu was still at 20-under as she had earlier bogeyed 10th and birdied 11th.

Lydia, despite a bad tee shot managed to par the last and stayed at 21-under while Vu bogeyed the last and fell to 19-under, leaving Aditi in second place at 20-under.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 22:55 IST
Next Story

Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hours: Ravindra Jadeja posts curious Instagram story on Nathan Lyon

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
close