Aditi Ashok falls to 68th after disappointing third round

It was Aditi’s worst round of the year and the first time she shot in the 80s this season.. (Source: Reuters) It was Aditi’s worst round of the year and the first time she shot in the 80s this season.. (Source: Reuters)

Aditi Ashok endured one of her roughest days as a professional golfer when she went 9-over 81 in the third round of KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Lying T-21 at the midway stage of the year’s third Major for women, Aditi dropped to T-68 after 54 holes.

It was Aditi’s worst round of the year and the first time she shot in the 80s this season.

So Yeon Ryu rolled in a 15-footer on the 18th hole to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. Ryu and Henderson were paired together and shared the 36-hole lead with Sung Hyun Park. While Park and Henderson found early momentum, it took Ryu a little bit longer to find her rhythm.

Henderson pulled away with four birdies over her first 11 holes and extended her lead to two ahead of Ryu. But Henderson’s putter grew cold over the closing stretch and missed a series of birdie and par putts.

Ryu capitalised with back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th holes to take a two-stroke lead of her own and that became three at the end.

Ryu was 11-under while Henderson was 8-under and Park was 7-under. Angel Yin (68) was fourth at 6-under and Bronte Law (69) was 5-under.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App