Aadil claims lowest scoring amateur trophy in Louis Philippe Cup

Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi (In blue) recieves the lowest scoring amateur trophy from Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, on Friday in Bengaluru . (Express photo) Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi (In blue) recieves the lowest scoring amateur trophy from Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, on Friday in Bengaluru . (Express photo)

On Friday, as 17-year-old Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi got the lowest scoring amateur golfer trophy from Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI after the conclusion of the Louis Philippe Cup at Prestige Golfshire Course, Bengaluru, Bedi was cheered by winner Rahil Gangjee.

Bedi, who was playing in his third professional tournament, carded a final round score of two-under-68 to claim the tied-14th spot in the Asian Development Tour event and the Asian Games-bound Chandigarh youngster counts the experience as a learning one.

“I was playing in a professional tournament for the third time in my career and competing in the Asian Development Tour tournament is always a challenge. The field here consisted of golfers from countries like Argentina, Malaysia, Thailand, USA and Japan and competing against them motivated me. The conditions were tough as it was windy and striking the ball was tough. The second round score of 67 helped my game and the final round score of 68 meant that I finished in the top-15. It will add to my confidence before the Asian Games later this month,” shared Bedi, who is a student of Vivek High School, Sector 38.

The Chandigarh youngster had played in his first professional tournament in 2016 when he finished tied-16 in the CG Open organised by PGTI in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Bedi made his way into the Indian gold team for Asian Games along with Kshitij Naved Kaul, Hari Mohan Singh and Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas.

Bedi sealed his spot after the six-round trials and finished tied-19th in the 71st Singapore Open Amateur Championships in June this year apart from finishing at the fourth spot with team-mate Kshitij Naved Kaul in the team category in the championship.

The youngster, who has one win and two second-place finishes in IGU tournaments this season, also trained last month at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta, venue of the golf event in Asian Games.

“Competing in Louis Phillipe also meant that I spent time with golfers like Miguel Carballo, who played on the PGA Tour twice apart from three-time Asian Tour winner Marcus Both of Australia. They talked about the transitions from amateur to professional circuit and about their experience of playing in Asia and USA. Apart from them, Rahil Gangjee sir too helped me with my game and motivated me ahead of the Asian Games. We will have another training camp in Delhi before we depart for Indonesia and adjusting to the conditions will be the key at the Pondok Idah Golf Course in the Asian Games,” shared Bedi, who trains under coach Jesse Grewal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App