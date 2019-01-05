Aadil Bedi prepares for Asian Tour schedule — and pre-board examination

The last one week has seen 17-year-old Chandigarh golfer planning his Asian Tour schedule apart from preparing for his pre-board examinations. The Chandigarh golfer, who turned professional in October last year, became one of the youngest Indian golfers to secure an Asian Tour card for 2019 after finishing tied-ninth in the Asian Tour Q School held at Hua Hin, Thailand, last week. Bedi, who had also represented India in last year’s Asian Games, was the youngest player in the final stage of Q School and carded a round of eight-under-63 in the fifth round to secure his Asian Tour card.

Advertising

“It was one of my targets since I turned professional and I am glad that I secured my Asian Tour card in my first attempt in the Asian Tour Q-School. As compared to four rounds, the Q-School was played for five rounds and this was the main challenge apart from playing on two courses alternately in the five rounds. While the course AB was a short golf course with quicker greens while the course C and D was a long course with a bit slower greens. The main challenge was to adjust my game according to both the golf courses in the five rounds. I scored below par scores on course A and B and it helped me to card a score of eight-under-63 in the last round,” said Bedi, who is a student of Vivek High School, Chandigarh.

Bedi, who had finished tied-13th in the Asian Games, had turned professional after the Asian Games and made his professional debut in the Panasonic Open last October. The youngster finished third in last month’s Bengaluru Open before playing in the Asian Tour Q School. Prior to the Asian Games, Bedi had also played in Asian Development Tour event Louis Phillipe Cup in Bengaluru and got the lowest scoring amateur golfer trophy after his tied-14th spot. Last year, Bedi had also finished tied-ninth in the 71 st Singapore Open Amateur Championship last year apart from competing in the The British Amateur Championship, a tournament which was also played on two courses. In Thailand, Bedi sank 26 birdies and finished with an overall score of 16-under.

“I had played on two courses in a tournament in Scotland and Australia and it also helped me in Thailand. Before the Q-School, I had also practised in Hua Hin twice and it helped me understand the conditions. Prior to the Asian Games, I also payed in two professional events and claiming the lowest amateur trophy in Louis Phillipe Cup. I will also get to play on ADT tour. I will also play in PGTI Q-School later this month and I am looking to secure my domestic card too,” Bedi said.

The youngster trains under coach Jesse Grewal and the coach believes that securing the Asian Tour card at this young age will help his career. “Aadil has got the game to excel at Asian Tour and securing the Asian Tour card at such a young age will boost his confidence. More than 250 players played in Q-School and to be able to finish tied-ninth is commendable. He played well on both the golf courses and he will learn more while playing more in Asia,” Grewal said.