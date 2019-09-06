Goa swimming coach, accused of raping minor, arrested

A coach sacked by the Goa Swimming Association for allegedly raping a minor girl has been arrested, the police said Friday.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) too banned the accused, Surajit Ganguly, from all activities related to the sport.

Ganguly allegedly sexually abused a 15-year-old girl who he was training. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media. Following this, he was sacked by GSA.

GSA president Digambar Kamat had confirmed Ganguly’s termination and said a letter was sent on Wednesday evening to authorities concerned to ensure the accused was removed from the roster.

Advertising

As reported by news agency PTI, SFI too issued a statement saying, “Based on report filed with the SFI’s Goa unit and corroborated by evidence on social media, the SFI condemns this heinous behaviour and has banned this coach from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India. Circular to this effect is issued to all its 29 state units.”

A case under sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Goa Children’s Act was registered against Ganguly in Goa.

On Thursday, sports minister Kiren Rijiju had assured stringent action against Ganguly. “I’ve taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I’m asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines,” he tweeted.