From pits of corn husk to national record, Sarvesh Kushare jumps 2.31m

World championship finalist high jumper Sarvesh Kumar broke the eight year old national record of Tejaswin Shankar after jumping 2.31m at the Inter-State National Athletics on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

The athlete from Maharashtra jumped 2.31m in his last possible attempt to rewrite the national mark. He also took two attempts at 2.35m but failed to clear the mark.

He started with a mark of 2.16m and easily cruised through the lower heights before clearing 2.27m in first attempt. Later, he attempted 2.31m twice but failed. However, in the last attempt he cleared the bar much to the joy of the crowd cheering for him.