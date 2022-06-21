scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

From cricketers to boxers, here’s how athletes celebrate International Yoga Day 2022

The athletes took to social media to post their pictures celebrating the 7th International Yoga Day.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 21, 2022 12:47:09 pm
International Yoga DayAmong other Indian athletes, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Nikhat Zareen (L-R) celebrated the International Yoga Day by sharing their customary Yoga pictures on Twitter. {Twitter})

The International Yoga Day has been celebrated since 2015, a year after it was introduced at the United Nations General Assembly. In the last seven years, it has been promoted in close association to India’s sporting culture by some of India’s premier athletes.

From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, from Saina Nehwal to Babita Phogat, athletes every year take to their social media accounts to post their yoga images and videos on June 21.

The seventh celebration of the day was no exception as several of India’s athletes took to Twitter in the essence of International Yoga Day.

Starting with the former India women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket after a career of 23 illustrious years.

Here’s boxer Nikhat Zareen, who recently became only the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships.

The most authentic ‘Surya Namaskar’, if there ever was one.

Rani Rampal has had a busy past few weeks, the Indian women’s hockey team captain recently made her 250th appearance against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Antwerp, Belgium.

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently part of the India squad in England for the one-off Test in early July.

Here are more for the International Yoga Day gallery.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 21: Latest News