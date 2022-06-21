From cricketers to boxers, here’s how athletes celebrate International Yoga Day 2022

The International Yoga Day has been celebrated since 2015, a year after it was introduced at the United Nations General Assembly. In the last seven years, it has been promoted in close association to India’s sporting culture by some of India’s premier athletes.

From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, from Saina Nehwal to Babita Phogat, athletes every year take to their social media accounts to post their yoga images and videos on June 21.

The seventh celebration of the day was no exception as several of India’s athletes took to Twitter in the essence of International Yoga Day.

Starting with the former India women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket after a career of 23 illustrious years.

A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. 🙏🏻#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/oCryQbpZjv — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 21, 2022

Here’s boxer Nikhat Zareen, who recently became only the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships.

One of the greatest benefits of yoga is that it will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain. Practice Yoga. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day!🧘🏻‍♀️#InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/UTrahjqdR8 — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) June 21, 2022

The most authentic ‘Surya Namaskar’, if there ever was one.

Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5gmsACjbGe — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 21, 2022

Rani Rampal has had a busy past few weeks, the Indian women’s hockey team captain recently made her 250th appearance against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Antwerp, Belgium.

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently part of the India squad in England for the one-off Test in early July.

Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practising Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life. pic.twitter.com/UyIqHjRqin — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 21, 2022

Here are more for the International Yoga Day gallery.

The secret 🔮 to 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 & 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐬 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gt80Pz9apB — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) June 21, 2022