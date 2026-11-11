From borrowing kit to winning world bronze, Niraj’s country road to medal

Captain Ravinder Kumar remembers a conversation with his younger son Niraj, a decade ago at their home in Behmawa, a village near the Punjab Himachal border. He wanted his son to pursue graduation, but Niraj, then an NCC cadet, wanted a new rifle. The father relented to his son’s wish, buying one for Rs 3 lakhs. “I retired in 2013 and most of my money was spent on building a home. I wanted him to study further, and had saved some money. But Niraj told us to spend it on a new rifle,” Ravinder tells this newspaper.

Little did he then know that his son would win bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event in the ISSF World Championships, Doha, besides earning a quota for his country in the Los Angeles Olympics. He rustles up his memory. “When I came home, I made him dry shoot with a stick and aim at a cardboard box,” he tells this newspaper. This medal has put our village on the world map and it’s all Niraj’s hard work,” he says.

With little formal facilities, the makeshift tent range of NCC in Talwara was his refuge. “We would shoot in tents with basic rifles. I remember when I got the new rifle, I did not have the kit,” Niraj recounts to this masthead.

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He dialled Lt Col TS Dalal, head of NCC directorate in Chandigarh. He told him he can borrow his son’s kit from Rohtak. “I took the bus and got the kit and competed in the nationals and won silver [in 2016]. That year, Navy coach PT Raghunath sir told me I can get into the Indian Navy if I do well the next year. I won the gold next year, gave the trials, and was recruited in the Indian Navy,” says Niraj.

A Navy cadet, he needn’t worry about rifles and kit. But he had to train himself. He studied videos of pedigreed 3P shooters such as Matthew Emmons of USA and Sanjiv Rajput. “I spent hours observing their technique as well as the minor adjustments they made in all the three positions,” says Kumar.

The efforts bore fruits. He won silver in Asian Junior Championships in Doha and broke into the senior team in 2021. The same year, Kumar qualified for his first final in a senior tournament, the World Cup in Delhi, and finished eighth. In the last two years, Niraj featured in two World Cup finals and finished fifth in last year’s World Championships. He then finished eighth in the Asian Games.

Niraj Kumar (first from right) after winning the bronze medal and the LA Olympics quota in ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. NRAI Niraj Kumar (first from right) after winning the bronze medal and the LA Olympics quota in ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. NRAI

Polishing his technique

Undeterred, he kept working on his technique. National coach Manoj Kumar Ohlyan explains: “His prone position was good but we had to work on his standing position as his back used to bend. So we worked on that as well as his kneeling position, where we sorted the sling adjustment to lessen the pulse transfer on the sling.”

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On Wednesday, Niraj topped the qualification with a score of 591(196 in kneeling, 198 in prone and 197 in standing). His earlier best in qualification was 592 in last year’s world championships. “It was very windy in qualification and that meant some low scores. But Niraj shot well in prone and the last series in standing. Adjusting to indoor range in the final was the key,” adds Ohlyan.

In the final, Niraj was placed fifth after the kneeling series with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar at second spot. But he climbed to the third spot after the prone sequence. He then improved to the second spot after the standing series behind Dmitrii Pimenov and ahead of World No.1 Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway. He maintained his second spot in the single shot elimination series with Pimenov running to a five-points lead.

With Tomar finishing fifth, Niraj was assured of a quota before Hegg was eliminated. He secured a 0.7-lead over Patrik Jany Jany before the Indian shot a 9.4 with Jany hitting 10.4. “Yes, there was an extra bit of pressure from the Olympic quota but then I knew I could get that. I have admired Aishwary and Hegg, and to win a medal amid them feels special. The focus shifts to sealing the spot for LA and returning to my village someday with the Olympic medal,” says Niraj.