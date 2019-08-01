Toggle Menu
Four Indian women boxers enter semis of Russian tourneyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/four-indian-women-boxers-enter-semis-of-russian-tourney-5869184/

Four Indian women boxers enter semis of Russian tourney

India Open gold-medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

AIBA World Championships, AIBA World Championships updates, Rio 2016 Olympics, Pooja Rani, Mary Kom, sports news, sports
Pooja Rani (75kg) rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a 4-1 victory over Russia’s Laura Mamedkulova. (Source: Express File)

Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), along with two others Indians, entered the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

India Open gold-medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia’s Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal. She will next take on Belarus’ Alina Veber for a place in the final.

READ | Ashish Kumar: A gold & new-found confidence

Pooja rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a 4-1 victory over Russia’s Laura Mamedkulova.

Advertising

Neeraj also secured a 4-1 win over Russian Sayana Sagataeva. Jony clinched a 5-0 win over Belarus’ Anastasiya Obushenkova. Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) was the only one among the Indian women to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. The 2018 India Open champion suffered a 0-5 loss to Belarus’ Yuliya Apanasovich.

Among the men, Ashish Insha (52kg) beat Azerbaijan’s Salman Alizade 4-1 to enter the quarter-finals. He joined 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (56kg), GeeBee Boxing silver-medallist Govind Sahani (49kg) and 2018 India Open gold-medallist Sanjeet (91kg) in the last-eight stage.

Six Indian men and five women were in the fray at the 21st edition of this tournament that features over 200 boxers from 21 countries.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Malcolm Nash, the bowler Garry Sobers hit for six sixes in an over, dies at 74
2 England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming, Ashes 2019 Live Stream Online: When and where to watch?
3 English Football Association increases minimum ban for racist abuse to six matches