Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick to retire from professional cricket

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is to retire at the end of the summer, bringing his 27-season Somerset career to a close.

Trescothick, 43, played 76 Tests for England between 2000 and 2006 and scored 5,825 runs at an average of 43.79.

“It’s been an incredible 27 years and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Trescothick told the official Somerset website. “However, everything has to come to an end eventually. I’ve been discussing my future with the club and my family for a while and we felt that now was the appropriate time to make this announcement in order for both the club and I to put plans in place.

“There’s still a lot of the season left, and I’ll be doing everything I can to put in performances for the second XI in order to force my way back into contention for the first team.”

∞ countless memories It’s been a remarkable playing career, @Trescricket. Thank you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/977Yf6hjbO — County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 27, 2019

Trescothick has scored 19,654 first-class runs for his home county since making his Somerset debut in 1993. During that time he has scored more first-class centuries (52) and more List A runs (7,374) than any player in Somerset’s history.

Trescothick made 14 Test centuries and 29 fifties and was a member of the England side that reclaimed the Ashes in 2005 after an 18-year wait. He was awarded an MBE in the 2006 New Year honours list with the rest of the England team.

Since making his debut in 1993, Keynsham-born Trescothick has proved himself one of the best players the county has ever produced, breaking numerous records and playing in 76 Test matches and 123 one-day internationals for England.

Those numbers would be even greater, but for the stress-related illness that led to him returning home from an Ashes tour in 2006 and announcing his retirement from international cricket in March 2008.

Marcus Trescothick has today announced that he will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of this season. He features five times on the home dressing room Honours Boards (two Test & three ODI hundreds) A fantastic servant to the game 👏#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/UR0VLR2l3E — Lord’s Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) June 27, 2019

A legend with Somerset supporters and, with a stand named after him at his beloved County Ground in Taunton, Trescothick can leave the stage assured of a place in the club’s history books alongside the great Harold Gimblett.

While Gimblett will retain his record as having scored the most first-class runs for Somerset, Trescothick boasts the most first-class centuries, with 52, and the most List A runs, with 7,374.

His international career began with a one-day international against Zimbabwe in 2000 and he went on to score 5,800 Test runs at an average of 43.79, along with 4,335 one-day runs for England at 37.37.

As a member of the 2005 Ashes-winning team, he was awarded the MBE. He played in the 2003 World Cup and established himself as one of the most feared opening batsmen in the game.