Former CFA trainee Vikram Pratap stars in India U-18 SAFF Cup title win in Nepal

On Sunday afternoon, as Chandigarh Football Academy-42 (CFA) trainee Vikram Pratap Singh scored the opening goal for the Indian U-18 team against Bangladesh in the final match of the SAFF U-18 Football Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal, 63-year-old CFA head coach Harjinder Singh was keenly following the final match. The Indian U-18 team won the title for the first time after Ravi Bahadur Thapa netted the winner for India, to make it 2-1 in the finals. The team included eight former trainees of CFA. Apart from Vikram Pratap Singh, seven other CFA trainees included Jeakson Singh (mid-fielders), Manvir Singh, Gurkirat Singh (forwards), Sumit Rathi, Narender (defenders), Prabhsukan Gill and Niraj Kumar (goal-keepers).

Advertising

“It is a huge achievement for the Indian U-18 team, as well as the former trainees of the Chandigarh Football Academy. Vikram Pratap Singh, who originally belongs to Gurdaspur in Punjab, had joined the academy in 2011 and passed from the academy in 2017. It feels great to see him score the opening goal of the match, that too in the second minute of the final match. It was the quickest goal of the tournament and his goal provided the momentum for the Indian team,” said Harjinder, while talking to Chandigarh Newsline.

Last month, nine CFA trainees were signed for a five-year contract by ISL side Kerala Blasters. While goal-keeper Prabhsukan Singh Gill was injured ahead of Sunday’s final, CFA trainees Narender, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh and Jeakson Singh featured in the final. Gurkirat Singh was the leading scorer for India in the tournament with two goals. In the semi-final against Maldives, Narender Gehlot and Manvir Singh scored one goal each in the 4-0 win for India.