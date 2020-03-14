For violation of UT building by-laws, tenant KPH Dream Cricket enters into compromise with landlord

Since the company entered into a compromise, the court held that in case of any default made by the KPH Dream Cricket, the petitioner can avail his remedy as per law. (Representational Photo) Since the company entered into a compromise, the court held that in case of any default made by the KPH Dream Cricket, the petitioner can avail his remedy as per law. (Representational Photo)

THE THREE-year old legal battle of the city-based doctor and the KPH Dream Cricket company (Kings XI Punjab) on the recovery of Rs 38.11 lakh for violation at the former’s house, has ended in a compromise.

The Court of Tanveer Singh, Civil Judge (Junior Division), after the compromise suit was placed in court, has ordered that the estate officer will proceed as per law qua the recovery of the misuse charges from the KPH Dream Cricket company.

As per the civil suit, the complainant Dr Subhash Satija, owner of a house at Sector 19, Chandigarh had let-out his entire triple storey house to the KPH Dream Cricket company (Kings XI Punjab) on February 1, 2011, for a period of three years, till January 31, 2014.

As per the terms and conditions of the lease deed, the house was let-out to the company for exclusive use of residential purpose only, as per the building by-laws of UT Chandigarh. However, after taking the house on rent, the company (lessee) started misusing the premises, opening their office in the premises without any oral or written permission from the Dr Satija.

Meanwhile, the UT Estate office after learning about it, sent a notice to the company and owner Dr Satija to stop misusing of the tenanted premises and also sent show cause notices to them in April, 2011 and October 2011, to stop misusing of house by using it for office purposes.

The company officials, however, did not appear before the estate office, whereas Dr Satija appeared and submitted that the premises was given for residential purposes only, but the company did not stop the misuse.

The estate office then, on November 29, 2011, imposed the misused charges for a sum of Rs 38.11 lakh.

Dr Satija in his plea at the court stated that KPH Dream Cricket instead asked him to pay the sum of Rs 38,11,675 to the estate office and vacated the tenanted premises without paying the penalty.

He thus filed the civil suit against KPH Dream Cricket and UT estate office, seeking directions for the estate office to recover the amount from KPH Dream Cricket, and not from him as he was not liable to pay the same.

The KPH Dream Cricket in court submitted that the premises was exclusively for residential purposes of its employees and was vacated on July 15, 2011. The landlord, who is the complainant, and his authorised agent regularly visited the tenanted premises to view the condition of the same and had never raised any oral or written objection with regard to the manner of use of the premises during the tenancy of the house.

The estate office in reply stated that the misuse was detected by the official concerned of the department and a show cause notice was thus issued. KPH Dream Cricket never appeared before them. However, the petitioner Dr Satija, never told them that the company is misusing the tenanted premises.

However, Ashwani Kumar, a representative of KPH Dream Cricket appeared in the court and submitted that as soon as they received the notice on April 13, 2011 from the estate officer regarding misuse of the building, they immediately restrained themselves from any misuse against the by-laws of Chandigarh Administration and in this regard, immediately filed an affidavit with the estate office, UT and the violation was stopped immediately.

The representative added that they were ready to pay the misuse charges for the period between April 13, 2011 to April 20, 201, but were not liable to pay the misuse charges for the period upto October 4, 2011 as that was a fault on part of the estate office which had not inspected the premises.

Since the company entered into a compromise, the court held that in case of any default made by the KPH Dream Cricket, the petitioner can avail his remedy as per law.

“However, it is hereby made clear that nothing mentioned herein this judgment and decree shall affect the rights/power of the Estate Office, UT Chandigarh to proceed as per law qua the recovery of the misuse charges from the parties to the suit”, read the court order.

