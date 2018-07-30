Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdraws from MLS All-Star Game against Juventus

Los Angeles Galaxy cited a heavy schedule workload for the reason Ibrahimovic pulled out. Los Angeles Galaxy cited a heavy schedule workload for the reason Ibrahimovic pulled out.

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Italian power Juventus, the league announced. The Galaxy cited a heavy schedule workload for the reason Ibrahimovic pulled out. The team played games on Thursday and Sunday and has another on Aug. 4.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” Ibrahimovic said in a statement. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”

MLS rules will require Ibrahimovic to miss the Aug. 4 match against the Colorado Rapids for skipping the All-Star Game.

Ibrahimovic has made a huge impact in his first season with the Galaxy by scoring 15 goals and six assists in 17 games.

The MLS announced Monday that Minnesota United forward Darwin Quintero and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams were added to the roster. The duo replace Ibrahimovic and injured New York City FC forward David Villa (knee). Villa has eight goals and four assists in 10 games. Quintero has nine goals and eight assists, while Adams has four assists.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App