Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he could have been US President

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has struck again. The Swedish superstar, who plies his trade in the American MLS playing for LA Galaxy said that had he come 10 years ago, he would have been President of the country by now. When asked how he has changed American soccer culture so far, Ibrahimovic said, “I don’t know if I have changed, I just keep doing my job. They are lucky I didn’t come 10 years ago because I would have been President today.”

Ibrahimovic’s statement may not be entirely accurate as being an American citizen or being born on US soil or an overseas territory of the country is one of the basic requirements for any President hopeful.

Ibrahimovic made the switch to America after his contract with Manchester United ran out. He made his debut in typically bombastic fashion, scoring with a first-time volley from well over 40 yards out. “[The fans] were shouting ‘We want Zlatan’. I gave them Zlatan,” he said after the game. Since then he has remained one of the top strikers in the league and his tally currently stands at 12 goals in 15 games.

Apart from his tendency to indulge in statements that are narcissistic and self-deprecating at the same time, Ibrahimovic is regarded as one of the greatest Swedish players of all time. He has won a host of trophies while playing for elite clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and most recently Manchester United.

