Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. (File/Reuters)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement was made just hours before Milan’s encounter against Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round.

The former Manchester United striker is not the only Milan player to test positive, with defender Leo Duarte testing positive on Tuesday.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt,” Milan confirmed in a statement.

“The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.

“All other team members and staff have tested negative,” it added.

