‘It’s ego that’s holding team hostage’: Ibrahimovic slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Cristiano Ronaldo may have found the net against Croatia in Portugal’s Round of 32 match but former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that the team cannot win anything with a 41-year-old leading the attack. Ronaldo has played 4 matches in the World Cup thus far and scored 3 goals with his latest effort coming from the penalty spot.

“Portugal fans could have expected what’s happening. You can’t expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored,” Ibrahimovic said as per Goal.com.

“This isn’t ‘legendary leadership.’ It’s the ego that’s holding the team hostage. Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. Now he’s just in the box… At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness,” he added.