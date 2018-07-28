Zlatan Ibrahimovic says 22,000-seater stadium is ‘too small’ for him, watch video

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Galaxy’s biggest foreign acquisition since David Beckham in 2007. (Source: AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Galaxy’s biggest foreign acquisition since David Beckham in 2007. (Source: AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to poke some fun at LA Galaxy’s local rivals Los Angeles FC after their match on Friday. Galaxy came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw. Ibrahimovic was unable to score a goal or make any impact, unlike the first time these two sides in which he introduced himself to MLS with an audacious volleyed goal from 40 yards out.

But he was at his very best in the post-match press conference. Asked about how he felt being “the villain” in LA for a change, as this match was played at LAFC’s home ground, Ibrahimovic said that the 22,000-seater Banc of California stadium was “too small” for him. “I am used to playing in front of 80,000. And when 80,000 whistle to you then you go on your toes and you start to do the real work. But when 20,000 whistle you it’s like when I am doing training, with all due respect.”

Ibrahimovic has played in some of the biggest football clubs in the world and thus participated in some big footballing rivalries. He has played in the Milan derby for both Inter and AC Milan, El Clasico during his time at Barcelona and Manchester United’s big matches against clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and the Manchester Derby. He signed for LA Galaxy after ending his contract with United and since then has established himself as one of the top strikers in the MLS. He has thus far scored 12 goals so far, thus making him fourth on the highest scorers’ chart.

