Zlatan Ibrahimovic non-committal over LA Galaxy future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be discussing his future with Los Angeles Galaxy chiefs after enduring a frustrating season in Major League Soccer. While the 36-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season on a personal level netting 17 goals in 22 outings, the Los Angeles based club has found faced a difficult time in the ongoing season. LA Galaxy are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference table.

When asked if he will renew his contract in 2019, Ibrahimovic said, “I don’t know. This I have to discuss.”

“This is not the moment to talk about that. It’s something I’ll discuss with the club. What they want, what I want. So let’s see,” Los Angeles Times quoted him as saying. “I have five games. I’m happy. Physically I feel strong, I feel good. I’m producing. So I just need to win games and then everything is perfect,” he added.

Meanwhile, Swedish club Malmo have also expressed their interest in bringing back Ibrahimovic to his boyhood club. The Swedish striker also added fuel to fire by saying that he will not ‘close the door’ on a possible return.

Earlier, Ibrahimovic also achieved the milestone of 500 career goals with a stunning goal against Toronto. Reflecting on it, the Swedish striker said, “I had a chance to play with all the big clubs I played with and all the big players and still produce the goals I did,” Daily Mail quoted him saying. “The most fun is, when I started my career they said ‘this player is good but he’s not able to score goals,’ but this goes for all of them also. Apparently, I know how to score goals. I reached 500 – that is a crazy number for playing soccer. That last goal cannot happen again. Only I can score a goal like that,” Ibrahimovic said.

