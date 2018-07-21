Was not ready to be ‘Zlatan’ after injury, says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played only 7 matches for Manchester United after injury. (Reuters) Zlatan Ibrahimovic played only 7 matches for Manchester United after injury. (Reuters)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Manchester United in March 2018 after 20 months to play his trade for MLS club LA Galaxy. The 36-year old made 46 appearances for the club in his first season, in which he contributed with 28 goals. But then a cruciate knee-ligament damage in a Europa League clash in April ruled him out for several months. In an interview to BBC, the former Swede international said he did not feel the same after the surgery.

“Every time I put on my football shoes, I am enjoying the moment because after the bad injury I had there were not many hopes I could play again,” the former PSG star said.

Zlatan, who was released by United in June 2017, before being re-signed by the club in August, said that he wanted to be useful for the club and even offered to play without a salary. “The situation was not about having a contract and earning money. It was all the opposite. I said I don’t want a salary, you keep it,” he said.

The striker returned to play for United in December 2017, but only after 7 games, in which he scored one goal, he was released by the club. Zlatan told BBC that he was not ready to return. “The mind can be ready but the knee was not ready. When I was ready, I said to myself ‘I am not there’. They had a Zlatan before. After, I was not ready to be that Zlatan,” he said.

He added that he himself told manager Jose Mourinho that he was not feeling good before the game. “I was selected in many of the games but I told the coach: ‘Listen, I am not ready. I don’t want to disappoint you. The respect I have for my team-mates and the coach. Select someone else who can do the job better.’ I stood up and did it, even if I am Zlatan,” the footballer said.

