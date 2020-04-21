‘Will kill anyone who talks to me’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused of LA Galaxy dressing room rant

Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused of dressing room rant at LA Galaxy. (Source: AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused of dressing room rant at LA Galaxy. (Source: AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been accused of extraordinary dressing room rant during his time at Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy. The AC Milan forward also reportedly boasted of his vast amount of wealth.

During LA Galaxy’s final match in 2018 campaign, the side lost their 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 at home to Houston Dynamo and hence settling for an embarrassing 13th position. Ibrahimovic, who had scored 52 goals in 56 games in MLS, was also part of the losing squad and was left fuming at the end of the match.

According to his LA Galaxy teammate Joao Pedro, Ibrahimovic gave the team a talking to in the dressing room after the match. Midfielder Pedro was quoted by Record as saying,: “At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to. He said, ‘If you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so. I have 300 million on my account, an island – I don’t need this for anything. The first one who says something to me, I will kill him.'”

Recalling another incident, Pedro said that the former Manchester United star would tell the rest of the team, “My birthday is every day. Pass the ball here.”

The Swedish striker was the highest-paid player in the league and was the team’s top goal scorer both seasons and was twice named in the MLS Best XI list.

Ibrahimovic is now playing for the second time for AC Milan and has scored four goals in 10 matches this season. In total, he has netted 60 goals in 95 appearances for the club.

