WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores sensational strike to bring up 500th career goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational goal for MLS Galaxy. (Source: AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational goal for MLS Galaxy. (Source: AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday brought his career goals tally across the club and international career to 500 goals with a sensational strike for LA Galaxy against Major Soccer League match against Toronto FC. With his side trailing 3-0 in the second half, in the first half, Ibrahimovic used his taekwondo skills to direct a ball inside the back of the net, with a roundhouse spinning kick after a long pass from Jonathan dos Santos set him up inside the six-yard box.

Ibrahimovic’s goal not only took his career goals tally to 500, it also inspired his side to take the match to level terms with a 3-3 scoreline in the middle of the second half. Unfortunately, it was not enough to earn Galaxy a point as Toronto scored two late goals to pick up the 5-3 win.

Zlatan Ibrahimović really scored his 500th career goal with a roundhouse kickpic.twitter.com/9iO96rMDki — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) 16 September 2018

The former Manchester United striker became the third current active player, only after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 500 career goals. “Obviously it’s not good to lose … but I’m happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim,” he was quoted as saying to TSN after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi. Zlatan Ibrahimović. @Ibra_official joins elite company as the third active player to score 500 career goals across his senior career between club and country. pic.twitter.com/umjiTefx4N — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 16 September 2018

In his career, the 36-year-old has scored 156 goals for PSG, 66 goals for Inter Milan, 56 goals for AC Milan, 48 goals for Ajax, 29 goals for Manchester United, 26 goals for Juventus, 22 goals for Barcelona and 18 goals for Malmo. He also scored 62 goals for Swedish national side.

Zlatan left United at the start of the 2018 season to join Galaxy. Since then, the former Swedish international has scored 17 goals for the MLS side in 22 appearances.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd