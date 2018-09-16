Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores sensational strike to bring up 500th career goal

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores sensational strike to bring up 500th career goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the third active player, other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 500 career goals across club and international career.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 16, 2018 9:05:52 am
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a sensational goal for MLS Galaxy. (Source: AP)
Related News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday brought his career goals tally across the club and international career to 500 goals with a sensational strike for LA Galaxy against Major Soccer League match against Toronto FC. With his side trailing 3-0 in the second half, in the first half, Ibrahimovic used his taekwondo skills to direct a ball inside the back of the net, with a roundhouse spinning kick after a long pass from Jonathan dos Santos set him up inside the six-yard box.

Ibrahimovic’s goal not only took his career goals tally to 500, it also inspired his side to take the match to level terms with a 3-3 scoreline in the middle of the second half. Unfortunately, it was not enough to earn Galaxy a point as Toronto scored two late goals to pick up the 5-3 win.

The former Manchester United striker became the third current active player, only after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 500 career goals. “Obviously it’s not good to lose … but I’m happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim,” he was quoted as saying to TSN after the match.

In his career, the 36-year-old has scored 156 goals for PSG, 66 goals for Inter Milan, 56 goals for AC Milan, 48 goals for Ajax, 29 goals for Manchester United, 26 goals for Juventus, 22 goals for Barcelona and 18 goals for Malmo. He also scored 62 goals for Swedish national side.

Zlatan left United at the start of the 2018 season to join Galaxy. Since then, the former Swedish international has scored 17 goals for the MLS side in 22 appearances.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 