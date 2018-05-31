Zinedine Zidane’s three years as Real Madrid manager: A journey in pictures

Real Madrid players lift head coach Zinedine Zidane into the air as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Source: AP) Real Madrid players lift head coach Zinedine Zidane into the air as they celebrate after winning the Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Source: AP)

In a shock announcement, Zinedine Zidane said on Thursday that he is quitting as the manager of Spanish club Real Madrid, five days after winning the UEFA Champions League title for the record third time. The 45-year old former Los Blancos player explained that it was the pressure of the job that has made him take decision. The Frenchman was first appointed assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2013. He then replaced Rafa Benitez as the manager in 2016 as his first proper managerial job. Two and a half years later, Zidane has under his name La Liga title, Spanish Super Cup title, three Champions League title, two UEFA Super Cup title and two FIFA World Cup titles.

Here are his best moments with Real Madrid since taking over as manager of Real Madrid:

Zinedine Zidane announced as Real Madrid’s coach by President Florentino Perez.(Sources: REUTERS) Zinedine Zidane announced as Real Madrid’s coach by President Florentino Perez.(Sources: REUTERS)

Zidane was assistant coach under Carlo Ancelotti when Real Madrid won 2014 Champions League title and previously coached Madrid’s “B” team in the third division. (Source: Reuters) Zidane was assistant coach under Carlo Ancelotti when Real Madrid won 2014 Champions League title and previously coached Madrid’s “B” team in the third division. (Source: Reuters)

Zidane’s biggest achievement as the manager of Real Madrid is winning three back-to-back European Cup titles in a row. (Source: AP) Zidane’s biggest achievement as the manager of Real Madrid is winning three back-to-back European Cup titles in a row. (Source: AP)

Zinedine Zidane celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Real won the match 4-1. (Source: AP) Zinedine Zidane celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Real won the match 4-1. (Source: AP)

Zinedine Zidane, who became the first manager to win three successive UCL titles, poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Champions League 2017-18. (Source: Reuters) Zinedine Zidane, who became the first manager to win three successive UCL titles, poses with the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Champions League 2017-18. (Source: Reuters)

Zidane also led Madrid to La Liga title in 2016-17. (Source: Reuters) Zidane also led Madrid to La Liga title in 2016-17. (Source: Reuters)

Zidane has led the Spanish giants to two FIFA World Cup crowns. (Source: Reuters) Zidane has led the Spanish giants to two FIFA World Cup crowns. (Source: Reuters)

The French coach also helped Real Madrid to two UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cup titles. (Source: Reuters) The French coach also helped Real Madrid to two UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cup titles. (Source: Reuters)

Zidane has often been praised for resting star player Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of key matches. (Source: Reuters) Zidane has often been praised for resting star player Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of key matches. (Source: Reuters)

In 2017, Zidane was named as the Best FIFA Football Coach. (Source: AP) In 2017, Zidane was named as the Best FIFA Football Coach. (Source: AP)

French football great Zidane was also named as the World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year in 2017. (Source: AP) French football great Zidane was also named as the World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year in 2017. (Source: AP)

Zidane made the surprise announcement on Thursday that he was leaving the European champions after winning an unprecedented third straight Champions League title. (Source: Reuters) Zidane made the surprise announcement on Thursday that he was leaving the European champions after winning an unprecedented third straight Champions League title. (Source: Reuters)

“This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision,” said Zidane. (Source: Reuters) “This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision,” said Zidane. (Source: Reuters)

