Zinedine Zidane unveiled as France national team coach

Zinedine Zidane, newly appointed coach of the France national soccer team, smiles during a media conference at the headquarters of French Football Federation headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

French icon Zinedine Zidane was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the new France national team manager, replacing Didier Deschamps, whose tenure ended at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Zidane was given a 4-year contract, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced.

“I’m excited. The France team makes you dream. We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team. I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional,” Zidane said.

“I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it. That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team,” he added.