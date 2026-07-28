Zinedine Zidane unveiled as France national team coach

French icon Zinedine Zidane was on Tuesday officially unveiled as the new France national team manager, replacing Didier Deschamps, whose tenure ended at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Zidane was given a 4-year contract, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced.
“I’m excited. The France team makes you dream. We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team. I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional,” Zidane said.
“I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it. That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team,” he added.
The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, whom he had led to 3 back to back Champions League titles.
“For me it’s a continuity, a dream. I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do. I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge. That’s what motivates me,” Zidane said.
“Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win,” Zidane said. “I would also like to congratulate DD (Deschamps) for these remarkable years.”
Zidane said France would play differently to how it did under Deschamps.
“What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals,” Zidane said. “I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience.” His first game as France coach will be away to Turkey in the Nations League on Sept. 25, followed by a match in Belgium three days later.
Home fans need to wait until Oct. 2 for a glimpse of Zidane at Stade de France, when France plays Italy, 20 years after he was sent off against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest.
“I’ve noted all of the four matches to come, they’re in my head,” Zidane said. “Italy is special, because I played there, because I know people, because I speak Italian. All of those things.