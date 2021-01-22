Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

Spanish club Real Madrid’s coach and former footballer Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club revealed on Friday. The Frenchman will now enter a period of self-isolation.

Zidane was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend a training session as a result. The Frenchman is under pressure following Real’s shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week.

Zidane is set to miss the Saturday away match at Alaves, with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge. Real Madrid are second in the league standings, seven points behind Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.