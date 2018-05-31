Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid manager: Football world reacts to Frenchman’s surprise news

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his position on Thursday after leading the side to their third consecutive Champions League triumph

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 31, 2018 7:01:28 pm
Zinedine Zidane, Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid, Real Zinedine Zidane, Zinedine Zidane retirement, La Liga, sports news, football, Indian Express Zinedine Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid manager on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane stepped down from his position on Thursday after leading the side to their third consecutive Champions League triumph. Zidane made the announcement in a press conference where he said, ” I made this decision because I love this club very much but I think today for me and for all I think it’s best to make a change and not continue next year.”

Explaining the reasons behind his sudden departure, Zidane said, “As I told the president, it is the pressure (of the job). Of course, this is a ‘see you later’. Madrid has given me everything and I’m going to be close to this club throughout my life,’ he said.

“I want to thank Zidane for his great work and incredible talent that he has shown at Real Madrid. His words referring to La Liga as the greatest achievement earned in his career as a manager are a great recognition of the competition: The best in the world,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

“Manager, with you, we’ve learned, we have grown and we have achieved what seemed impossible. You leave on top. Many thanks from all Madridistas,” wrote Marcos Llorente.

Brazilian Casemiro wrote in a tweet, “I have no words to thank you for what you’ve done for this locker room and for all Madridistas. It has been an honour and a privilege to have my idol as my manager. Eternal Zizou!”

 

Defender Achraf Hakimi wrote, “Eternally grateful for your trust, manager and for being that person who allowed me to complete my dream of playing for Real Madrid’s first team.”

Marcelo, one of the oldest playrs in the Real Madrid squad, wrote, “Zizou, I have learnt a lot by your side. I have enjoyed every training and every advice as a child. You’re very special for me. You’ve made history with your work, your dedication, passion and above all, with your humility. Thanks Mister!”

Defender Nacho Fernandez wrote, “Thank you mister for all that you’ve done in the last two and a half years. Everything you’ve achieved with the players and the club, was most important for you and that is why you’re a reference for all. Thank you for everything and good luck for the future.”

Right back Dani Carvajal, who went off injured in the Champions League final win against Liverpool, wrote, “Just want to thank you for these 2 and a half years as our manager. You have been an incredible professional as well as members of your staff. I have learned a lot as a player and a person under you. I wish you the best and again #GraciasZidane #GraciasZizou.”

Ramon Calderon, former Real Madrid president, told Sky Sports: “It’s really a shock. He’s leaving when he cannot do any better. Winning three Champions Leagues in a row is going to be very difficult in the future for any coach of any team. This job is very demanding. He did a good job but we have to accept his position.”

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff told a news conference: “Zidane seemed to want to enjoy it when I saw his body language during the CL (Champions League) final. I also thought: ‘Is he thinking about it, is he thinking of leaving’. It’s good that the German (football) association extended (their contract) with (coach) Joachim Loew because there are not many top coaches out there. Zidane leaves a big legacy but Real will continue to have the demand to win the Champions League. I am really curious to see who they will find to replace him.”

