scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Zinedine Zidane rejects offer to be USA coach: Report

The report also added that the 1998 World Cup winner also rejected offers from Brazil and Portugal as he is only interested in the France national coach's post.

Zidane won three successive Champions League trophies as Real Madrid manager between 2015-16 and 2017-18 and also marshalled his side to LaLiga glory in both 2016-17 and 2019-20.
Listen to this article
Zinedine Zidane rejects offer to be USA coach: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Real Madrid coach and France legend Zinedine Zidane has rejected an offer to manage the USA men’s national team, according to a report by L’Equipe.

USA’s coach’s spot is currently vacant after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired last year. Under him they qualified for the World Cup Round of 16 before being eliminated by Netherlands.

The report also added that the 1998 World Cup winner also rejected offers from Brazil and Portugal as he is only interested in the France national coach’s post.

He might have to wait till 2026, however, as the current French head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until 2026, the French football federation (FFF) had said in a statement on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

Deschamps’ previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar.

Under Deschamps, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League. They also reached the final of the 2016 European Championship.

Zidane, meanwhile, has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021 and has been linked with several jobs, including at Manchester United before they appointed Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement

Zidane won three successive Champions League trophies as Real Madrid manager between 2015-16 and 2017-18 and also marshalled his side to LaLiga glory in both 2016-17 and 2019-20.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:39 IST
Next Story

Karnataka polls: SDPI releases list of 10 candidates, says open to tie-up with non-BJP parties

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close