Zinedine Zidane tired of accusations Real Madrid benefited by referees

These days, it seems like Zinedine Zidane is spending more time answering questions about referees than about his own players.

Real Madrid retook the Spanish league lead from Barcelona on Sunday after beating Real Sociedad 2-1 for its third straight win following the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the focus surrounding the team was on accusations of bad refereeing instead of praise for good performances.

Zidane made it clear he is tired of that.

“It bothers me that in the end everyone only talks about the referees,” the Madrid coach said. “It seems like we haven’t done anything ourselves on the field.”

The victory that allowed Madrid to move ahead of Barcelona came filled with controversy, with video reviews confirming a penalty kick and a goal for Madrid and disallowing a goal by Sociedad.

“I don’t want to get into controversies because there is a referee who is in charge,” Zidane said. “I only want to talk about our victory. It was a deserved victory. I want to talk about football, about the game itself. I can’t say anything about the rest.”

Sociedad complained of the penalty kick awarded to Madrid after slight contact brought Vinicius Junior down inside the area, leading to Sergio Ramos’ 50th-minute opening goal. Then it complained of a decision that called off its 68th-minute goal for offside for a player who was in the trajectory of the scoring shot, and a couple of minutes later it wanted a handball by Karim Benzema before the striker scored Madrid’s second goal.

All three decisions stood after being checked by video review.

Real Madrid next hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday, while defending champion Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Madrid and Barcelona both have 65 points, but Madrid has a better goal difference and a better head-to-head record.

