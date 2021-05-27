Zinedine Zidane decides to end second stint as Real Madrid coach, say reports

Zinedine Zidane has helped Real Madrid win two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles as the head coach of the club. (File)

Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

AS newspaper reported that the Frenchman has called time on his second spell in charge of the La Liga club, which he has led to two league titles and three Champions League victories since 2015.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane will both publish an official statement in the next hours/days to announce that they’re parting ways. Zidane is 100% leaving. ⚪️⏳ #Real Real Madrid are in direct contact with Allegri since March but he’s now in talks with Juventus and Inter too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Zidane has told club directors and the first-team squad of his decision, the reports said, which comes after his side narrowly lost out on the league title to city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real finished second in the standings, two points behind Atletico, and was knocked out of the Champions League at the semifinal stage and the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 to end the season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years.