Zinedine Zidane’s former club collapses to 6th tier of French football after being sold for 1 Euro

French giants Bordeaux, who have won the top flight league five times, have been relegated to the fifth tier of the country’s football league this season. One of French football’s leading names, Bordeaux’s collapse comes after the club got mired in financial troubles and failed to provide the roughly 10 million euros ($11.6m) needed for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 financial years and to meet debt payments.

They were sold last month for a symbolic one euro to US-based investment group Park Bench, which agreed to take on the remaining debt. “Rebuilding can now begin,” said Dominique Delport, the new president chosen by Park Bench, told AFP.