Zinedine Zidane’s former club collapses to 6th tier of French football after being sold for 1 Euro

French giants Bordeaux, who have won the top flight league five times, have been relegated to the fifth tier of the country’s football league this season. One of French football’s leading names, Bordeaux’s collapse comes after the club got mired in financial troubles and failed to provide the roughly 10 million euros ($11.6m) needed for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 financial years and to meet debt payments.
They were sold last month for a symbolic one euro to US-based investment group Park Bench, which agreed to take on the remaining debt. “Rebuilding can now begin,” said Dominique Delport, the new president chosen by Park Bench, told AFP.
The debt has been halved from 26 to 13 million euros and the new owners are due in commercial court on October 20 to ratify the new continuation plan. The team is allowed to have five players on professional contracts, with the rest being amateurs.
It marks a spectacular collapse for a club that has produced some of the leading names in French football like Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry. France great Zinedine Zidane first made his name playing for Bordeaux between 1992 and 1996. Founded in October 1881 as a gymnastics and shooting club, they were established as a football club in 1920. Bordeaux won their first top flight title in 1949/50 and then enjoyed a period of domination in the 1980s. They won the league title in 1983/84 and then defended it succesfully the next year. They then won their fourth title at the end of the 1986/87 season. Bordeaux then won the top flight in 1998/99 and the last of their titles in 2008/09.
A decade before that, Alain Giresse and Jean Tigana were part of a celebrated France midfield that won the European championships in 1984.
Bordeaux’s financial troubles have been ongoing for a number of years. In 2022, they were first relegated to the second tier Ligue 2 and then placed in judicial restructuring in 2024, which caused them to relinquish their professional status and their highly-rated academy. In 2024, they were relegated a further division down to France’s fourth-tier National 2 after going into receivership.