Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France coach after FIFA World Cup

French football legend Zinedine Zidane is expected to succeed Didier Deschamps as the head coach of the France national team in the summer once the FIFA World Cup ends.

According to a report on ESPN, a verbal agreement has already been reached between Zidane and the Fédération Française de Football (FFF).

According to reports in French media, Didier Deschamps, who is currently at the helm in France, will end his 14-year stint as the national team’s boss after the FIFA World Cup.

The head of the French football federation, Philippe Diallo, told French newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday that they knew who Deschamp’s successor was going to be. While speaking about the new boss of France after the Football World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada, Diallo ominously said: “I know who it is.” However, he stopped short of revealing the name of the man who will be French national coach.