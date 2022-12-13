Zidane waiting in the wings to take over from Deschamps; France football president who has backed Deschamps faces harassment allegations

Defending champions France are in the semifinals of the Fifa World Cup but all is not rosy with French football. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet is facing allegations of sexual harrsment and an investigation has been ordered by France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. The outcome of the investigation could have a bearing on the future of national team coach Didier Deschamps. Marca reported that Le Graet had previously said that Deschamps would have the right to continue as coach if France reached the semifinals in Qatar. Deschamps, though already a decorated coach, however, is yet to guide France to the Euro title and that could be his incentive to stay on.

But if Le Graet is found guilty and France does not win the 2022 World Cup title, Deschamps future as coach could be uncertain. According to Marca, waiting in the wings to take over from Deschamps is his teammate and fellow World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

According to ESPN, the French federation had decided to file a defamation suit against the So Foot magazine. The magazine had reported in September that Le Graet had harassed female employees.

The So Foot magazine had published an investigation in which it quoted anonymous employees of the federation. The allegation was about Le Graet sending inappropriate text messages to women and also a toxic work culture within the federation.

Deschamps, however, didn’t look too far ahead when it came to his job as coach before the semifinals against Morocco.

“Each thing in its own time,” Deschamps said during a press conference. “It’s great to achieve the objectives set by the president. He is happy and many people I imagine are happy in France, but I like to enjoy what we have achieved again, that is to say, to be again among the four best teams in the world.

Now I’m thinking about Wednesday’s game and nothing else.”

Advertisement

After France beat England in the quarterfinals when Harry Kane missed his second penalty of the game, Deschamps remained grounded.

“We got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties. We kept our lead with our hearts and our guts,” the 54-year-old had said.

Deschamps remains a popular coach and his ability to unite the French team is seen as a huge plus point. At the 2010 World Cup, players had refused to train and had revolted against coach Raymond Domenech. Players were supporting striker Nicolas Anelka, who was sent home after he had abused Domenech.