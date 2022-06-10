scorecardresearch
Zidane to be named PSG coach next season: Reports

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 10, 2022 6:23:48 pm
Real Madrid, ZidaneReal Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Champions League group B match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment. Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

