Zapata completes Atalanta comeback in 3-3 draw with Roma

Roma wasted a three-goal lead and a chance to move into the Champions League places in a 3-3 draw at Atalanta on Sunday.

Edin Dzeko had scored twice to end a long drought and Stephan El Shaarawy also found the target for Roma before Atalanta struck back with goals from Timothy Castagne, Rafael Toloi and Duvan Zapata.

A minute after Zapata had sent a penalty far above the bar, he scored the equalizer by finishing off a counterattack, extending his scoring streak to eight matches.

The 27-year-old Zapata, who is on loan from Sampdoria, has 15 goals this season, one behind league-leader Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria.

Roma is fifth, one point behind AC Milan, which drew 0-0 with second-placed Napoli on Saturday.

Atalanta is eighth.

OTHER MATCHES

Italy international Federico Chiesa scored twice as Fiorentina won 4-3 at Chievo in a wild match.

Spal came back from two goals down for a 3-2 victory at Parma, with Mohamed Fares scoring the winner.

And in a meeting of two clubs in the relegation zone, visiting Frosinone beat 10-man Bologna 4-0 _ putting Bologna coach Filippo Inzaghi’s job at risk.