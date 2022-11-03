While You Were Asleep: Zakaria scores on debut for Chelsea, Lewis breaks Benzema’s record, Milan back in CL last 16 after 9 years

Chelsea defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 to wrap up its group-stage campaign in the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling ended his goal drought that was approaching two months. Sterling hadn’t scored in any competition since September 14, against Salzburg in the Champions League — a run of nine games for club and country.

Can‘t tell you how happy I am about my debut & my first goal for @ChelseaFC! 💙🔥 Thank you so much for all the amazing support and your messages. And for everyone who’s asking – I‘m fine and ready for the next mission. 👊🏾#UCL pic.twitter.com/JzuGgxqU71 — ZAK 8 (@Deniszakaria8) November 2, 2022

That cancelled out Bruno Petkovic’s seventh-minute opener for the visitors from Croatia, and Chelsea completed its recovery when Denis Zakaria — making his debut two months after joining on loan from Juventus — scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 30th after good work by Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell’s hopes of being fit for the World Cup appear bleak after the England defender pulled up with an injury. Chilwell appeared to pull his hamstring during injury time at Stamford Bridge and with England’s first match against Iran on November 21.

Manchester City beat Sevilla 3-1

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis scored in his first start for the club in the Champions League. City defeated Sevilla 3-1.

The full-back became the youngest player in Champions League history to score in his first start in the competition.

Rico Lewis, the youngest player in @ChampionsLeague history to score on his first start in the competition! 🤩👏 🔵 3-1 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mGYZOyfm3P — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 2, 2022

Aged 17 years, 346 days, Lewis beat the record set by Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker was 17 years, 352 days when he scored for Lyon against Rosenborg in 2005.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is the youngest player to score in the Champions League, aged 17 years, 40 days in a 2-1 win against Inter Milan in 2019.

It was Lewis’ fifth senior appearance and his first start.

Giroud helps Milan return to last 16

Olivier Giroud scored two and assists two as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years.

Milan finished second in Group E. Salzburg placed third, securing a spot in the Europa League playoffs after Dinamo Zagreb lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

Giroud opened the scoring in the 14th minute and then all but sealed Milan’s progression in the 57th after he had set up Rade Krunić for his first Champions League goal in the opening minute of the second half. Junior Messias capped a wonderful night for the Italian champion.