‘Rashford, Martial remind me of Cristiano Ronaldo, Giggs’: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has high praises for Marcus Rashford. (Source: AP Photos) Yuvraj Singh has high praises for Marcus Rashford. (Source: AP Photos)

Yuvraj Singh, India’s well-renowned former all-rounder, has been a lifelong Manchester United fan, and on Friday, he expressed how much Marcus Rashford has impressed him off late.

After three months, Premier League will make its return on June 17. Two days later, Manchester United, who are currently fifth with 45 points from 29 matches, will play away against eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

In his wait for league action, Yuvraj heaped huge praises on the club’s forwards in a conversation with the 22-year-old striker on Sony Sports’ Facebook page.

“Seeing [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, and [Mason] Greenwood now reminds me of Manchester United legends like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Ryan] Giggs and [Ruud] van Nistelrooy. These three have the same quality of that time. I am very excited about our forward line,” said Yuvraj on Saturday.

In an earlier exchange, Yuvraj replied to Rashford, saying, “Legend in the making!”

Absolutely brother ! Legend in the making 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2020

On Friday, before the conversation between the pair, even former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen came into banter with Yuvraj and claimed that he is not interested in their conversation.

“No interest mate. A Chelsea player and I’d be all over it!” said Pietersen on Yuvraj’s Instagram post.

To which, the 304-ODI veteran replied, “@kp24 if you did not have any interest u would not be commenting??! Don’t worry will surely talk about how many times we beat Chelsea in the last season ;)”

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen’s Instagram exchange. (Screengrab) Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen’s Instagram exchange. (Screengrab)

While Rashford has scored 19 goals and registered 6 assists in all competitions this season, the duo of Martial (16G, 5A) and Greenwood (13G, 4A) have 38 goals contributions this season between them.

On the other hand, the trio of Ronaldo, Giggs, and van Nistelrooy have 17 Premier League titles and more than 330 goals for Manchester United amongst them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd