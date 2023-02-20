scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
'Your wife is a grass': Watch Manchester United fans taunt Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy's wife lost a libel case against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen last year.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts. (File)
Manchester United fans on Sunday taunted Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy during their 3-0 win at the Old Trafford.

Last year in July, Rebekah Vardy has lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in the so-called Wagatha Christie trial.

United fans ensured that striker Vardy has not forgotten about the feud as they chanted ‘Jamie Vardy, your wife is a grass’ seconds after he came off the bench to replace Kelechi Iheanacho late in the game. That was followed by ‘Rooney, Rooney, Rooney’ as a tribute to their club legend.

United fans used the same chants to mock Vardy in the reverse fixture in September when the Red Devils came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

Wagatha Christie trial caused a media frenzy during seven days of hearings as the two women went to court, along with their husbands, despite being urged by judges and legal experts to settle. The case has reportedly cost each side more than 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) in legal fees.

Coleen Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie,” a play on the slang term “WAG” — wives and girlfriends of soccer stars — and the name of crime author Agatha Christie.

Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, has said she purposely posted fake stories on Instagram to find out who was passing her private information to the press. The stories — including one about a fictitious basement flood at the Rooneys’ house and another reporting Coleen Rooney was trying to revive her TV career — duly appeared in The Sun.

Justice Steyn said in her judgment in July that it was ‘likely’ that Mrs Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt ‘undertook the direct act’ of passing on information to The Sun.

The judge said: ‘The evidence clearly shows in my view that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it.’

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: 'All governments should implemen...
'Why couldn't we make our own high-speed trains?': Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Rebecca was ordered to pay up to £1.5million towards Rooney’s legal fees after losing the case, but she still continues to insist she was not the culprit.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 08:57 IST
