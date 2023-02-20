scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
‘You were an inspiration even without knowing it’: Danilo’s emotional tribute to ex-teammate Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu's body was found in the rubble of his building nearly two weeks after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria

On a day footballer Christian Atsu’s body was returned to his native Ghana, his one-time teammate Danilo shared an emotional story about the forward. Atsu, who was a
Hatayspor player in the Turkish Super Lig, was found dead nearly two weeks after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. At least 46,000 people are said to have died in Turkey due to the catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Brazilian footballer Danilo was Atsu’s teammate at Primeira Liga side Porto, before Atsu was signed by English club Chelsea.

“Those last days at FC Porto where you asked me for a souvenir shirt saying: ‘When I’m a father, I’ll tell my children that one day I played with Danilo.’ By the way, you were an inspiration even without knowing it. I will tell my children that I played and met such a human being like you. Good rest, brother,” wrote Danilo in an Instagram post.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

He went on to add how Atsu had taught him a life lesson during that stint.

“I remember well our FC Porto team lunches or dinners at the Sol Verde Hotel in Portugal. He always ate the whole chicken and also the bone. That’s right! The bone.
We, being superficial, always laughed and said: ‘How hungry is this Atsu?!’ Until one day, Atsu, who always took everything lightly, explained to us with a broad smile that he had the habit of eating the bone too, because in his childhood he had learned not to waste anything he had to eat, because he didn’t know when and what the next meal would be. Damn, what a hit straight to the stomach. Moments considered ‘normal’ can leave us with great lessons.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:03 IST
