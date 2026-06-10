‘You make us laugh more than Barca’: Atletico’s brutal takedown of Real Madrid

Tension between Madrid rivals Atletico and Real Madrid heated up on Tuesday night when Los Blancos offered a whopping 150 million euros ($173 million) for Argentina forward Julián Álvarez. When Atletico Madrid rejected the bid, Real Madrid posted a statement that their neighbours did not like.
The Real Madrid statement (translated from Spanish) said: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez. After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”
After the statement was released, Atletico reacted sharply. On their X account the club posted five points in response to Real’s statement:
1. Your video of the Pope got cut off before he said he was also an Atleti fan.
2. You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: we don’t thank you for anything.
3. We are neither considering nor evaluating any offer for Julián.
4. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than Barcelona?
P.S. Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let’s see if you stop “stealing” players from our Academy. Thanks a lot, Real Madrid.
Real Madrid’s hefty offer for Alvarez, currently with the Argentina football team on FIFA World Cup duty, was part of the campaign promises made by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez. Pérez rode back to power after being re-elected on Sunday. The 15-time European champions have now gone a second straight season without a major trophy.
(With inputs from AP)