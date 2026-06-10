‘You make us laugh more than Barca’: Atletico’s brutal takedown of Real Madrid

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (left) battles for the ball during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo)

Tension between Madrid rivals Atletico and Real Madrid heated up on Tuesday night when Los Blancos offered a whopping 150 million euros ($173 million) for Argentina forward Julián Álvarez. When Atletico Madrid rejected the bid, Real Madrid posted a statement that their neighbours did not like.

The Real Madrid statement (translated from Spanish) said: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez. After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”